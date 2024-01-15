en English
Massachusetts Launches Open Burning Season Amid Strict Guidelines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
As the winter chill begins to recede, Massachusetts launches its open burning season today, January 15, running until May 1. This period allows residents to burn natural materials in their yards, provided they secure a permit from their local fire department. However, this privilege can be retracted based on fluctuating weather conditions or air quality.

The Boundaries of Open Burning

Residents must adhere to a strict timeline for burning, confining their activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The location of the fire is also crucial: it must be at least 75 feet away from all buildings, ideally as close to the source of the material to be burned as possible.

The range of materials that can be burned during this period is limited. Approved items include brush, cane, driftwood, forestry debris, fruit tree prunings, and brush from agricultural land clearing. However, the state prohibits burning leaves, grass, hay, stumps, tires, construction materials, and household trash.

Open Burning Bans in Select Communities

While the open burning season applies to most of Massachusetts, there are 22 communities where these activities are entirely forbidden. These include Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Fall River, Chelsea, and more. Residents are advised to visit the relevant website for a comprehensive list of areas with burning bans.

United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

