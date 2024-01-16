Massachusetts' Hidden Crisis: The Human Cost of Predatory Lending

In the heart of Massachusetts, Springfield is a city of contrasts. Home to picturesque parks, a thriving arts scene, and a rich history, it also bears the scars of an insidious issue - predatory lending. Two individuals, Gary Yard and Alton King Jr., have come to symbolize this crisis, their lives upended by dubious lending practices and a system seemingly ill-equipped to protect them.

The Unseen Price of the American Dream

Originally from Panama, Gary Yard made Springfield his home in 1997. Like countless others, he sought a slice of the American Dream. In 2005, he refinanced his home through Countrywide Financial. However, what seemed like a step towards financial stability soon turned into a nightmare. Countrywide Financial, later acquired by Bank of America in 2008, was found guilty of discriminating against Black and Hispanic borrowers by the U.S. Department of Justice. This discrimination led to inflated fees and interest rates. The fallout? Yard's home was foreclosed, with eviction now looming.

A Systemic Issue

Alton King Jr.'s story echoes Yard's. A resident of Longmeadow, King Jr. was victim to a similar fate when his mortgage payments ballooned from $3,200 to over $13,000 in merely four years owing to questionable lending practices. His home too was foreclosed and King Jr. evicted. These aren't isolated incidents but part of a larger, more troubling pattern.

Turning the Tide Against Predatory Lending

The Massachusetts Alliance Against Predatory Lending (MAAPL) has taken up the mantle to combat this crisis. They highlighted Yard and King Jr.'s cases at a press conference, underlining the urgent need for the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to enforce state laws against predatory and discriminatory lending more aggressively. Their argument is compelling: the lack of enforcement has spiked foreclosures, causing widespread economic harm. They bolster their claim with state data, indicating that Springfield had the highest number of foreclosure petitions in Massachusetts in 2022, a staggering 137 cases. The alliance is urging the court to consider appeals cases related to these lending practices, invoking the state's equal rights law as a protective shield. While the Supreme Judicial Court refrained from commenting on pending matters, the issue continues to loom large, affecting homeowners and the broader economy.