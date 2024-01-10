en English
Massachusetts Grapples with Flooding and Disruptions Following Severe Storm

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Massachusetts Grapples with Flooding and Disruptions Following Severe Storm

In the early hours of Wednesday, the state of Massachusetts was struck by a powerful storm, leading to widespread flooding and significant disruptions. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reported flooding on the left lane of the Mass. Pike west in Charlton, along Interstate 90 westbound. The public was alerted around 9:30 a.m., with the department anticipating several hours of work to clear the waterlogged lane.

Storm Affects Schools and Roads

More than just the highways were impacted by this storm. Across the state, the onslaught of heavy rain resulted in delayed openings for numerous school districts and even led to the closure of some schools. With more than 4 inches of rain falling in some communities, the severity of the storm became evident. This event marks one of the most significant weather disruptions for the state in recent months.

Power Outages and Wind Gusts

Adding to the chaos, the storm brought in strong wind gusts, reaching up to 70 miles per hour. These gusts caused power outages across the state, leaving more than 40,000 households and businesses without electricity. The National Weather Service issued multiple alerts including flood watches, high wind warnings, wind advisories, and coastal flood advisories.

Continuing Efforts to Manage the Situation

As the storm continues to batter Massachusetts, MassDOT is tirelessly working to manage the situation. Their efforts are focused on restoring normalcy to the affected areas and preparing for potential further disruptions, as weather forecasts suggest another powerful storm may be on the horizon. This latest storm serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the importance of preparedness and efficient response mechanisms.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

