Massachusetts Gas Prices Show Slight Decline in Early 2024

Massachusetts is witnessing a slight relief in gas prices as the New Year unfolds. The state’s average gas price as of the first week of 2024 stands at $3.20 per gallon, marking a decline of three cents from the previous week. Year over year, the current average is 15 cents cheaper than the same period in 2023, when the average price was $3.35 per gallon.

Gas Prices Still Above National Average

Despite the recent decrease, gas prices in Massachusetts persist above the national average. The current national average gas price is $3.10 per gallon, making Massachusetts’ average ten cents pricier. Interestingly, the national average has also descended, dropping 1.6 cents in the past week to reach the present figure. Nonetheless, the most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists remains at $2.99 per gallon.

Factors Influencing the Downward Trend

Mark Schieldrop, the Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast, opines that the prices might continue to stay lower, attributing this to the ample supply of gasoline and oil traders’ present inattention to the tension in the Red Sea. The reduction in demand during January, a tendency observed annually, is also contributing to the decreasing prices. Furthermore, crude oil prices have retreated to the mid-70s per barrel, facilitating the downward trend of gas prices.

Projected Gas Prices and Consumer Spending

GasBuddy, a renowned fuel price information service, anticipates that the national average gas price will drop to $3.38 per gallon from $3.51 in 2024. This predicted fall could result in American consumers spending approximately $32 billion less on fuel than in 2023 and a whopping $79 billion less than in 2022. The U.S., set to produce more oil than any other country on record this year, would provide a reserve cushion for consumers if geopolitical events lead to a surge in prices.