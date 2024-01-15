en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Massachusetts Economy: Aging Population and Migration Trends Pose Challenges to Future Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Massachusetts Economy: Aging Population and Migration Trends Pose Challenges to Future Growth

Massachusetts, a state with a rich history of resilience, now finds itself tackling a new challenge – demographic shifts that impact its economic vitality. The state has successfully recovered from the pandemic-induced recession, bringing down its unemployment rate to a mere 2.9%. However, the future growth of the economy faces uncertainties from an aging population, changing migration trends, and a transforming workforce.

The Slowdown in Job Growth

While the unemployment rate looks promising, job growth in the state has been on the sluggish side. According to the UMass Donahue Institute, Massachusetts saw only a 1.8% increase in job growth from 2022 to 2023, a stark contrast to its labor force growth of 15% from 1990 to 2020. The institute predicts a slowed growth rate of just 7% from 2020 to 2050, raising concerns about the state’s economic trajectory. Mark Melnik, the director of economic and public policy research at the institute, points to an aging workforce as a significant factor, particularly with the retirement of the baby boomer generation.

Employers Grapple with Labor Shortages

The National Federation of Independent Businesses reveals that employers are struggling to fill positions. A staggering 51% of employers are unable to hire enough staff, and an overwhelming 89% find few or no qualified applicants. This labor shortage is particularly severe in sectors like health care and education, prompting the state to alter licensing rules to alleviate teacher shortages. In addition to this, the workforce’s attitudes have evolved, with many leaving the job market permanently or seeking improved employment conditions. This shift has led employers to offer incentives such as signing bonuses and competitive pay to attract potential employees.

Demographic Factors and Migration Trends

Massachusetts boasts the 17th oldest population in the US, and the percentage of residents aged 65 or older is predicted to surge from 14% in 2020 to 27% by 2050. This demographic shift contributes to a dwindling labor force participation rate, particularly among those aged 55 and older. Moreover, the state has witnessed a population decrease of 0.4% from 2020 to 2023, primarily due to domestic outmigration and a dip in international immigrants. With the rise of remote work and soaring housing costs, the state faces fierce competition from other locations. Policies addressing economic pressures and affordable housing are suggested to attract and retain workers and secure the future growth of the Massachusetts economy.

0
Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

comment avatar

Challenges for Massachusetts' Future Economic Growth

· 1 hour ago

[…] Source link […]

Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 mins ago
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
When Damian Owen, a former Post Office manager, was wrongfully accused of financial discrepancies due to the Post Office’s faulty Horizon computer system, the personal toll was harsh and immediate. The system error led to Owen’s incarceration, causing him to miss his child’s first birthday, an irreplaceable moment lost to a technological failure. Unjust Consequences
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
17 mins ago
Runtal North America Inc. Powers Logan Airport's New Terminal E with Custom Radiators
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
18 mins ago
Russia's Economy: A Tale of Robust Growth Amid Challenges
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
15 mins ago
Kenya Mourns the Loss of Education Icon Lizz Wanyoike
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
16 mins ago
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
17 mins ago
Landlords Turn to Limited Companies Amid Mortgage Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
3 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
3 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
6 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
6 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
7 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
8 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
9 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
10 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
11 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
17 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app