Massachusetts Duo Faces Felony Charges for Thefts at Nashua Lowe's and Victoria's Secret

NASHUA -- In a striking display of cross-border criminal activity, two Massachusetts residents are poised to answer felony theft charges in a Nashua district court come April 2. The separate incidents involved the theft of nearly $10,000 in cash from a Lowe's and approximately $3,370 in merchandise from Victoria's Secret, shining a spotlight on retail theft challenges.

Advertisment

Theft at Lowe's: An Inside Job

Joseph Robillard, 24, from Dracut, Mass., finds himself at the center of allegations involving the theft of $9,300 from the cash register at Lowe's, 143 Daniel Webster Highway, where he was employed. The investigation, launched on November 23, 2022, culminated in Robillard's arrest after detectives identified him as the suspect through meticulous examination. Charged with a Class A felony due to the substantial amount stolen, Robillard was subsequently released on personal recognizance bail, with his court appearance scheduled for the beginning of April.

High-Value Merchandise Stolen from Victoria's Secret

Advertisment

In a parallel investigation, Teshawnda Knight, 41, of Malden, Mass., was apprehended following an investigative effort that traced back to last April. Knight is accused of being part of a group involved in the theft of around $3,370 worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret. Similar to Robillard, Knight faces a Class A felony charge for the theft. After her arrest, she too was released on personal recognizance bail, with a court date set to coincide with Robillard's.

Community and Police Response

In light of these incidents, the Nashua Police Department has issued a call to the public, urging anyone with additional information to come forward. This plea underscores the department's commitment to tackling retail theft, a growing concern that affects both businesses and communities. The department's anonymous Crime Line remains open for tips, reflecting the ongoing effort to ensure accountability and deter future thefts.

As the court date approaches, the cases against Robillard and Knight highlight the broader challenges facing retailers in Nashua and beyond. With both individuals facing serious charges, the outcomes of their trials may serve as a deterrent to potential offenders, signaling a tightening noose around retail theft. As the community and local law enforcement rally against such crimes, the hope is for a safer, more secure retail environment.