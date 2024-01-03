Massachusetts Department of Transportation Awards $18M in Road Safety Grants

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has declared the distribution of close to $18 million in additional 2023 grant funding. This funding, earmarked for enhancing road safety, has been awarded to 11 communities and two regional planning agencies. The grants are part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. The program’s goal is to assist communities in developing comprehensive safety action plans, thereby reducing transportation-related fatalities and injuries.

Grant Recipients and Allocation

The city of Gardner was granted $230,000, while the Central MA Regional Planning Commission received a higher sum of $480,000. Lowell and Worcester also figured in the list of beneficiaries, with both cities receiving early-round funding of $200,000 each. The funds allocated to Lowell are designated for the Lowell Supplemental Action Planning Committee.

The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and the Montachusett Regional Planning Commission were other significant recipients, receiving $375,233 and $750,000 respectively in early grants. The primary aim of this funding is to facilitate data analysis, implementation of projects, and strategies aimed at reducing transport-related mishaps. The grants also aim to foster community participation in safety planning.

MassDOT’s Focus on Multimodal Safety

MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt expressed her gratitude to the U.S. DOT and the congressional delegation for the support provided through these grants. She reiterated that these grants align perfectly with MassDOT’s focus on multimodal safety and travel, thereby benefiting the wider community.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Road Safety

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has allocated a whopping $5 billion for the Safe Streets Program over the next five years. This allocation includes over $14 million designated for Boston’s planning and infrastructure projects. These projects, aimed at enhancing road safety, are a testament to the commitment towards making our streets safer for all.