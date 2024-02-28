Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame to Honor Nine Industry Icons in Quincy Ceremony

On an auspicious day in Quincy, the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association will spotlight the legacies and achievements of nine broadcasting luminaries during its annual Hall of Fame induction. Set for June 13, this event not only commemorates individual excellence but also celebrates the profound impact these personalities have had on radio and television. Among the esteemed inductees are Barbara Bernard, Glenn Ordway, and Bill Fine, each a testament to the enduring power of broadcast media.

Trailblazers and Icons

Barbara Bernard, a pioneer from western Massachusetts, marks a significant figure in the broadcasting landscape, having initiated her storied career in 1948. Her tenure in the industry is highlighted by her show "The Barbara Bernard Show," which became a staple for listeners across the region. Bernard's contributions have been acknowledged with several accolades, including the Valley Press Club Lifetime Achievement Award.

Joining Bernard in the 2024 induction class is Glenn Ordway, a name synonymous with sports broadcasting. Ordway's illustrious career, which culminated in his retirement in 2021, featured a 13-year stint with the Celtics radio broadcast team and hosting duties on WEEI's "The Big Show." His influence on sports media and fan engagement in Massachusetts is unparalleled.

Bill Fine's induction celebrates a remarkable 43-year career that saw him at the helm of WCVB-TV Channel 5 as its president and general manager. Fine's leadership and dedication to broadcasting excellence have left an indelible mark on the local television scene, shaping how news and stories are delivered to the community.

Recognizing Excellence Across the Spectrum

The 2024 Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductees also include Alison King, Phillip Martin, Candy O'Terry, Joe Martelle, the late Andy Moes, and Pebbles. Each individual has contributed uniquely to the broadcasting field, from investigative reporting and news coverage to entertainment and music programming. Their induction underscores the diverse talents and roles that enrich the broadcasting industry.

These recognitions not only honor personal achievements but also underscore the importance of broadcast media in shaping public discourse, entertainment, and community engagement. The inductees' careers span decades and genres, reflecting the evolving landscape of radio and television and their role in Massachusetts' cultural and social fabric.

A Celebration of Legacies

The induction ceremony, scheduled to be held at the Marriott Boston Quincy Hotel, promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together industry professionals, fans, and family members. It will be a time to reflect on the inductees' monumental careers, the evolution of broadcasting, and the future of media in a digital age.

As the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association prepares to honor these nine icons, the event not only serves as a recognition of their contributions but also as an inspiration for future generations of broadcasters. It highlights the power of media to inform, entertain, and connect, celebrating those who have elevated the industry through their dedication, creativity, and passion.

The upcoming Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame induction ceremony stands as a testament to the enduring impact and importance of broadcast media. It recognizes individuals who have not only excelled in their respective fields but who have also contributed significantly to the broader narrative of Massachusetts' rich broadcasting history.