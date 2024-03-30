Mass. Woman Accused in Boyfriend's Death Faces Trial: Framing Alleged

Karen Read, charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in January 2022, stands at the center of a controversial case that questions the line between a tragic accident and a deliberate act. The incident occurred after a night of drinking when Read allegedly ran over O'Keefe with her SUV, leading to charges that include manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury and death. Her defense argues a cover-up by associates of O'Keefe, framing Read for a crime she didn't commit.