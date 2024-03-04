MASS MoCA Staff Set for Strike Over Wages, Highlighting Economic Strain in Cultural Sector

Unionized employees of MASS MoCA, the contemporary art museum nestled in North Adams, MA, are poised to strike on Wednesday, March 6, unless a last-minute agreement on wage adjustments is reached. Represented by Local 2110 UAW, the museum's staff is demanding fair compensation that reflects the rising cost of living in Berkshire County. As negotiations have stalled, the museum's operational sustainability and dedication to its workforce have come under scrutiny.

Stalled Negotiations and the Fight for Fair Wages

Despite ongoing negotiations for four months, MASS MoCA and its employees have yet to find common ground on wage increases. With 58% of the 120-strong workforce earning just $16.25 per hour, and with the Economic Policy Institute suggesting a single individual in Berkshire County needs around $47,000 annually for a modest living, the union's proposal aims to raise the hourly minimum wage to $18.25 by October 2023 and secure a minimum 4.5% pay rise this year. The museum's March 1 email to union members suggested an unwillingness to compromise, citing concerns over mission sustainability and operational impact. Contrastingly, the union argues that the wage gap could be bridged with an additional $150,000 this year, challenging the museum's stance and highlighting a growing divide between management and staff.

The Community and Cultural Impact

Meg Labbee, a 25-year veteran at MASS MoCA and a local of the nearby town of Adams, voices a shared sentiment among employees regarding the museum's approach to its staff. The union's fight for fair wages is not just about financial survival; it's a call for respect and recognition within an institution that prides itself on supporting the arts. The strike reflects broader issues of economic sustainability and the cultural sector's role in community well-being. MASS MoCA's resistance to the union's fair proposal is seen as a disconnect from the very community that supports and sustains it.

Previous Contention and Safety Concerns

The upcoming strike is not the first instance of contention between MASS MoCA and its employees. Previous negotiations have been marred by unfair labor practice charges and safety concerns, including a complaint filed with OSHA over hazardous working conditions. These disputes underline ongoing issues of workplace safety, fair bargaining, and the museum's commitment to its employees. The union's steadfast stance on wage increases amidst these challenges signals a critical juncture for MASS MoCA, where the path forward requires a balance between operational viability and fair employee treatment.

As the strike deadline looms, the situation at MASS MoCA serves as a potent reminder of the challenges facing cultural institutions and their workers. Balancing financial sustainability with fair compensation remains a contentious issue, one that has implications far beyond the museum's walls. For MASS MoCA, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether it can align its mission of supporting the arts with the fundamental principle of supporting its people. This standoff between the museum and its dedicated staff underscores a pivotal moment in the broader dialogue about the value of cultural work and the necessity of equitable treatment for those who uphold it.