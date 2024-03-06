Mass Effect Trilogy Vinyl Collection: Exclusive Garrus Variant Launches

As fans of the epic Mass Effect series by BioWare eagerly await new developments, a unique opportunity arises to own a piece of the game's rich history. The Mass Effect Trilogy Vinyl Collection 4LP Box Set, celebrated for its engaging narrative and immersive gameplay, now extends its legacy into the realm of collectible merchandise with the launch of the Mass Effect Trilogy Vinyl Collection 4LP Box Set. This exclusive release, featuring the Garrus Vakarian variant, is available for pre-order now, adding a sonic layer to the galactic adventure that has captivated millions.

Unveiling the Garrus Vakarian Variant

The allure of the Mass Effect Trilogy Vinyl Collection lies not only in its auditory experience but also in its visual appeal. The IGN-exclusive Garrus Vakarian variant stands out with its bold blue and gray finish, a nod to one of the trilogy's most beloved characters. This variant is more than just a record set; it's a piece of art, designed to be a centerpiece in any fan's collection. With 85 tracks spread across four LPs, the set offers hours of the iconic music that accompanied players on their journey across the galaxy, all mastered specifically for vinyl to ensure the highest quality listening experience.

More Than Music: A Collector's Dream

The Mass Effect Trilogy Vinyl Collection's packaging is as meticulously crafted as the records themselves. A rigid board stock slipcase encases the four pocket quad-fold LP jackets, each adorned with spot UV and red & black metallic foil stamping. This design choice not only enhances the aesthetic value but also pays homage to the game's art direction. Fans of the series will appreciate the attention to detail, making this set a must-have addition to their Mass Effect memorabilia.

Extend Your Collection with IGN Store Offerings

For enthusiasts looking to further immerse themselves in the Mass Effect universe, the IGN Store provides an array of options. Alongside the vinyl collection, fans can pre-order high-quality Mass Effect figures, including more characters from the series. The IGN Store caters to a wide range of interests beyond Mass Effect, offering merchandise, collectibles, and apparel for various fandoms. Whether you're into gaming, comics, movies, or anime, there's something for everyone, making it the perfect shopping destination for fans.

As the Mass Effect Trilogy Vinyl Collection 4LP Box Set prepares for its grand debut, it serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Mass Effect series. This exclusive release not only offers fans a new way to engage with the franchise but also celebrates the intricate world BioWare has built. As collectors and enthusiasts alike await the arrival of their Garrus Vakarian variant vinyl sets, the excitement within the community is palpable. This collection is more than just a set of records; it's a journey back to the stars, inviting fans to relive the adventures of Commander Shepard and the crew of the Normandy in an entirely new way.