Mass Effect Launches Limited Edition Shepard and KEI-9 Statue: Collectors' Dream

For fans of the critically acclaimed Mass Effect series, an exciting new collectible has just hit the market. Development Plus Inc. has unveiled a limited edition statue featuring the iconic Commander Shepard and the beloved robotic dog KEI-9, also affectionately known as Sophie by the Normandy crew. This release has stirred excitement among the gaming community, promising to be a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

Exclusive Limited Edition Release

The newly launched Shepard and KEI-9 statue stands out for its exquisite craftsmanship. Standing at approximately eight inches tall, the statue is crafted from hand-painted and sculpted resin, showcasing an impressive attention to detail that brings these beloved characters to life. What makes this collectible even more special is its exclusivity; only 2,000 units are available worldwide. Each statue comes with a letter of authenticity, adding to its value as a collector's item. Priced at $155, this statue represents not just a piece of memorabilia, but a work of art that commemorates the enduring legacy of the Mass Effect series.

How to Secure Your Statue

Given the limited availability, these statues are expected to sell out quickly. Fans eager to own a piece of Mass Effect history can find the Shepard and KEI-9 statue available for purchase through the BioWare Gear Store. However, it's important to note that the product can only be shipped individually, with shipping slated to begin in May 2024. Prospective buyers are encouraged to act fast to secure this exclusive collectible before it's too late.

Why This Release Matters

The release of the Shepard and KEI-9 statue is not just significant for its craftsmanship and exclusivity. It represents a continued appreciation and demand for Mass Effect memorabilia, years after the release of the original games. The strong connection fans have with the series' characters and universe is a testament to the impact of the Mass Effect saga on the gaming community. This statue serves as a tangible reminder of the adventures and stories that have captivated players around the world.

As this collectible becomes part of fans' collections, it underscores the lasting legacy of the Mass Effect series in the pantheon of video game history. Whether displayed on a shelf or desk, the Shepard and KEI-9 statue will no doubt spark conversations and fond memories among gamers, keeping the spirit of Mass Effect alive for years to come.