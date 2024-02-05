Mass Coastal Railroad Strengthens Position with Strategic Acquisition

In an ambitious move that underscores the momentum of environmentally friendly freight transportation, Massachusetts Coastal Railroad (Mass Coastal Railroad) has acquired the assets of Bay Colony Railroad. This strategic acquisition expands Mass Coastal's rail network by an additional 35 miles in Southeastern Massachusetts and southern New England, raising its total operated rail track mileage to 132 miles. The move is expected to significantly boost Mass Coastal Railroad's service capabilities in the region.

Expanding the Rail Network

With this acquisition, Mass Coastal Railroad adds a substantial 35 miles of rail tracks to its network. The company is set to operate a total of 132 miles of railroad track, extending its reach and potential for growth. The additional mileage is a testament to Mass Coastal Railroad's commitment to expanding its operations and fostering environmentally friendly freight transportation.

Overseeing Additional Tracks

Supplementing the 132 miles, the company will also oversee an additional 44 miles of track owned by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. This dual role not only amplifies the company's presence but also underscores its collaborative spirit in forging partnerships with state entities for the betterment of the region's transportation infrastructure.

Reinforcing Service Capabilities

The acquisition is more than just an expansion; it's a strategic move designed to enhance Mass Coastal Railroad's service capabilities. The company is poised to offer improved freight shipping services to Massachusetts businesses and residents, making a significant contribution to the region's economy. As the Mass Coastal Railroad fortifies its position in the industry, this development signifies a promising new chapter in the company's journey.