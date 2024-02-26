Mary's Gone Crackers Doubles Production in Reno, Nevada: A Leap Towards Meeting Soaring Gluten-Free Demand

In the heart of Reno, Nevada, a revolution in gluten-free snacking is underway. Mary's Gone Crackers, known for its commitment to high-quality, organic, and non-GMO ingredients, has recently unveiled a significant expansion of its manufacturing capacities. This strategic move not only marks a pivotal moment for the company but also for the burgeoning gluten-free market. With a newly doubled production capacity, Mary's Gone Crackers is setting the stage for a future where meeting the rising consumer demand for healthier snack options is not just a possibility but a promise.

Advertisment

A Bold Step Forward

The expansion of Mary's Gone Crackers' facility to a sprawling 435,000 square feet, complete with five state-of-the-art ovens, is a testament to the company's vision and determination. This enhancement has effectively doubled its annual production capacity from 6.73 million lbs to an impressive 14.19 million lbs. Michael Finete, the CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers, has been at the forefront of this ambitious project, emphasizing the addition of new capabilities both within and external to the facility. The aim is clear: to ensure optimal order fulfillment levels while supporting the company's accelerated growth into 2024 and beyond.

Innovation at the Core

Advertisment

The expansion isn't just about quantity; it's about quality and innovation too. Mary's Gone Crackers has invested heavily in sensory and flavor enhancing equipment, expanded manufacturing lines, and recruited new team members to bolster its product offerings. This emphasis on innovation is a direct response to the evolving consumer and customer demands for innovative products in the gluten-free category. The addition of these new capabilities signifies a significant leap towards creating a diverse range of products that cater to the palates of health-conscious consumers across the globe.

Meeting the Demand

The decision to expand comes at a time when the demand for gluten-free products is at an all-time high. Consumers are increasingly seeking out healthier snack options that don't compromise on taste or quality. Mary's Gone Crackers' recent expansion is a strategic move to meet this demand head-on. By doubling its production capacity and investing in product innovation, the company is not just preparing for the future; it's actively shaping it. As Mary's Gone Crackers continues to grow, its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation remains unwavering, promising a brighter future for gluten-free snacking.