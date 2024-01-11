en English
Education

Maryland’s PGCPS Selects Synergy Education Platform for K-12 Learning Management

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Maryland's PGCPS Selects Synergy Education Platform for K-12 Learning Management

Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) in Maryland, one of the 20 largest school districts in the United States, has chosen the Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint Educational Systems for its K-12 student information and learning management needs. This decision follows an extensive evaluation process, which included a ‘demo day’ where stakeholders such as parents, students, teachers, and IT staff rated products on various criteria.

Why Synergy?

What set Synergy apart was its comprehensive ecosystem that combines state-of-the-art educational tools, including Synergy Student Information System (SIS), Synergy Online Registration, Synergy MTSS, and Synergy Analytics. All these will be hosted in the secure Synergy AWS Cloud environment. The platform earned high ratings for user-friendliness, mobile responsiveness, and communication capabilities, critical aspects in an increasingly digital learning environment.

Anticipated Benefits

With the adoption of the Synergy platform, PGCPS expects to make significant strides in improving district-wide connectivity. The Synergy MTSS module, in particular, is seen as a game changer as it will centralize student data, allowing for more streamlined and efficient operations. Moreover, the platform’s advanced communication tools are expected to enhance the interaction between students, parents, teachers, and administrative staff.

Voices of Confidence

Andrew Zuckerman, Chief Information and Technology Officer at PGCPS, and Jinghong Gao, Director of Technology Applications-Student Support, have expressed confidence in the potential benefits of the new system. Edupoint’s CEO, Bob Weathers, shared his excitement about partnering with PGCPS and supporting them with the company’s advanced student data management solutions. Currently, the Synergy platform is being used by over 5.5 million students across 22 states, a testament to its robust capabilities and wide acceptance.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

