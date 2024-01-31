Maryland's MTA Proposes Commuter Bus Service Reductions Amid Financial Deficit

In a move indicative of the financial challenges grappling the state, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) has proposed a significant reduction in Commuter Bus services. This decision, slated to take effect on July 1, 2024, comes in the wake of an unprecedented structural financial deficit in state transportation funding.

Addressing the Financial Deficit

MTA's drastic decision has its roots in a severe financial crisis announced by the Department of Transportation. However, Governor Moore's intervention, via the allocation of additional funding from the Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal, has provided a glimmer of hope. This much-needed financial boost will enable the MTA to maintain the Commuter Bus service, albeit at a reduced level, staving off a complete shutdown.

Impact on Commuters

MTA's proposal is not without its repercussions. Maryland Transit Administrator, Holly Arnold, acknowledges the significant impact these reductions will have on everyday commuters. To mitigate the brunt of this service cutback, Arnold has directed riders to the MTA website for information on alternative transit options.

Commuter Bus Service Statistics

Prior to the pandemic, the daily ridership of the Commuter Bus service averaged 12,000 across 36 routes. This number has since plummeted to a mere 5,100. Under the proposed plan, service on eight routes will be completely eliminated, and the number of trips on 26 other routes will be reduced. However, service on two routes will remain unscathed.

Public Engagement

The MTA is not implementing these changes in isolation. The organization is actively engaging the public through a series of hearings and a review and comment period. Public comments are accepted until April 29, 2024. For detailed information on the proposed modifications and how to participate, the public can visit the MTA website or contact the Transit Information Contact Center.