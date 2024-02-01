Maryland Weather: Above-Average Temperatures and Scattered Showers

With temperatures soaring above average, Maryland basks in the warmth of the 50s while bay water temperatures linger around 40 degrees. Inland locations witnessed the highest temperatures, with Frederick recording 55 degrees and Middle River close behind at 52 degrees. The current weather, though slightly cooler, remains mild with temperatures hovering between the 40s and low 50s.

Weather System From The North

A weather system originating from the north is set to bring scattered showers and a slight dip in the mercury. However, the truly cold air will remain ensconced farther north. This system will prompt temperatures to slide a few degrees closer to normal over the ensuing days. The forecast anticipates scattered showers encroaching the Maryland-Pennsylvania line around midnight, growing more widespread and significant until 4 or 5 a.m.

Daytime Forecast

The subsequent hours will be marked by intermittent showers interspersed with cloudy, cool, and dry intervals. Western Maryland's higher elevations might witness a few snow showers, while the rest of the region will be subjected to light rain showers. The mercury is projected to stay mostly in the 40s.

The Week Ahead

The approaching weekend and the major part of next week hold promises of sunny, cool, dry conditions. The night-time forecast includes the likelihood of showers post-midnight with lows in the 40s, and the next day's weather is set to feature hit-and-miss scattered showers coupled with breezy conditions. The eastern shore and Ocean City are likely to be under cloudy skies with temperatures oscillating in the mid to upper 40s. The inaugural week of February will be characterized by ample sunshine, cool, dry conditions, and temperatures in the Baltimore area rebounding to the 50-degree mark post the scattered showers.