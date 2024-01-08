en English
Maryland Supreme Court Deliberates Over Historic Black Cemetery Sale

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:46 pm EST
Maryland Supreme Court Deliberates Over Historic Black Cemetery Sale

The fate of the Westwood Tower, built over a historic African American burial ground in Bethesda, Maryland, hangs in balance as the Maryland supreme court deliberates over the validity of its sale. The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition (BACC) and other activists argue that the apartment complex stands on the land that once housed the Moses Macedonia African cemetery – a final resting place for over 200 Black individuals, many of whom were former slaves. The Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) attempted a $51 million sale of the property to private developers, a move that was temporarily halted by a judge in 2021 due to ongoing lawsuits.

The Legal Battle

An appeal to a state court’s decision allowing the sale brought the case to the state’s highest court. The court’s verdict could have far-reaching implications, not just for the Westwood Tower but for other similar cases across the United States. The case has garnered national attention, as it’s the first of its kind to be deliberated by any state supreme court.

The Archaeological Evidence

The controversy surrounding the sale and potential development of the land was heightened by a 2017 archaeological study. The study suggested that the burial site was likely intact beneath the complex, and further disturbances were advised against. This has fueled concerns about the potential disrespect to the sanctity of the burial ground and the historic River Road community – a historically Black community in Bethesda displaced in the 1960s.

A Community’s Effort

The BACC has been at the forefront of the battle to block the sale. If successful, their plan extends beyond halting the sale. They aim to remove the parking lot currently occupying the site and commemorate the burial ground, thus preserving the memory of those interred and the legacy of the Black community that once thrived along River Road.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

