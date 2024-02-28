Maryland State Police Offer Free Steering Wheel Locks to Hyundai, Kia Owners to Curb Thefts

Maryland State Police, in a proactive move to counteract vehicle thefts, are teaming up with the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council to provide Hyundai and Kia owners with free steering wheel locks. This initiative, targeting owners who start their vehicles with a physical key, is set to take place on March 2 and March 3, 2024, at selected Maryland State Police Barracks.

Proactive Measures Against Vehicle Theft

In light of the rising vehicle thefts across Maryland, this collaboration between Maryland State Police (MSP) and the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council aims to encourage vehicle owners to take preventive measures. Chris McDonold, the Executive Director of the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, stressed the significance of such initiatives, highlighting that vehicle thefts predominantly occur in residential areas during late nights and early mornings, as well as in commercial areas around noon. The disturbing frequency of these thefts, happening approximately every 47 minutes in Maryland, underscores the urgent need for action. Remarkably, data suggests that about 50% of these thefts involve vehicles left with keys inside and 60% involve vehicles that were not locked.

How to Avail the Offer

Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners interested in receiving a steering wheel lock can do so by presenting their vehicle's license and registration at any of the 14 designated Maryland State Police Barracks. The giveaway is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the specified dates. It's important to note that the distribution is subject to availability, with one steering wheel lock available per vehicle owner. This initiative not only aims to directly reduce the number of vehicle thefts but also to raise awareness among vehicle owners about the importance of taking preventive measures against theft.

Community and Police Collaboration

The initiative represents a significant step towards fostering a collaborative effort between the police force, the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, and the community at large. By taking a proactive stance against vehicle theft, Maryland State Police hope to significantly reduce the incidence of these crimes, thereby enhancing the safety and security of the community. The distribution of steering wheel locks serves as a tangible measure that vehicle owners can take to protect their property, complementing broader efforts to combat vehicle theft in Maryland.

This innovative approach to crime prevention, emphasizing community engagement and proactive measures, could set a precedent for other states facing similar challenges with vehicle theft. As vehicle owners become more vigilant and equipped to deter theft, the hope is that the rate of vehicle thefts will see a significant decline, leading to safer neighborhoods and a reduction in the overall crime rate in Maryland.