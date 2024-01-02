en English
Safety

Maryland MVA Rolls Out 2024 Resolutions for Enhanced Road Safety

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Maryland MVA Rolls Out 2024 Resolutions for Enhanced Road Safety

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) has unveiled a comprehensive list of resolutions for 2024, a roadmap aimed at bolstering road safety. This move comes in the wake of a disconcerting increase in roadway fatalities in 2023, a surge that marks the highest figure since 2007.

Promotion of Responsible Choices

The MVA is calling upon Marylanders to exercise responsible choices while behind the wheel. This includes staying sober, planning journeys ahead of time, ensuring the use of seat belts, avoiding distractions, and strictly adhering to speed limits. The MVA’s initiative is not merely about enforcing rules; it’s about fostering a culture of safety and responsibility on Maryland’s roads.

Recognizing the Pain and Loss

In memory of those who have lost their lives in traffic incidents, the MVA offers an online virtual memorial. The department underscores the necessity of referring to these tragic events as ‘crashes’ rather than ‘accidents’. This semantic shift is vital, emphasizing the role of choice and control in these preventable occurrences.

myMVA Account and Vehicle Preparedness

Through a myMVA account, Maryland residents can manage their driver and vehicle information, enabling access to over 60 transactions without the need to visit a branch. Alongside this, the MVA stresses the importance of vehicle preparedness. Reminders have been issued to check vehicles for open recalls and to comply with Maryland’s Move Over Law, a legislation recently expanded to include work zones.

Introduction of Mobile ID

In a significant stride towards digitalization, Maryland introduced Mobile ID in 2023. This innovation allows driver’s licenses or ID cards to be added to mobile wallets, greatly facilitating identity verification at select TSA checkpoints. The move is expected to reduce dependency on physical IDs, streamlining the process of identity verification.

Child Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Child safety has been underscored with stringent requirements for car seat and booster use. In a collaborative effort, the MVA, along with several state agencies, offers guidance for handling emergency incidents and ensuring vehicle preparedness. This includes advice on assembling emergency kits and maintaining vehicles in optimal condition.

The MVA also publicizes its monthly podcast, ‘Conversations with Chrissy,’ and champions the Pamela J. Kelly Tree-Mendous Maryland program, a testament to its commitment to environmental sustainability. Lastly, in a joint initiative with the Highway Safety Office, the MVA provides a wealth of resources on road safety through ZeroDeathsMD.gov.

Safety United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

