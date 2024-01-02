en English
Agriculture

Maryland Forest Service Boosts Wildland Fire Protection with VFA Grants

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
As wildfires become an increasingly complex socio-environmental issue, the Maryland Forest Service is taking proactive measures, allocating Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grants to 52 volunteer fire departments across Maryland. Five of these departments are nestled in Southern Maryland, a move aimed at bolstering wildland fire protection in rural areas.

Investing in Wildfire Protection

In 2023, the Maryland Forest Service distributed a total of $149,325 in matching funds, contributing to a cumulative project cost of $390,502. This funding is designed to cover half of project expenses, with a cap of $3,500 for each fire department. These grants include federal contributions from the esteemed US Department of Agriculture Forest Service, underlining the importance of such initiatives.

Necessity of the VFA Grants

The vital grants will fuel a myriad of wildland firefighting efforts. This includes the procurement of essential personal protective gear, fire hoses, power tools like chainsaws and leaf blowers, and the addition of fire engines equipped with pumping units. Furthermore, the funds will facilitate the acquisition of various utility and all-terrain vehicles, underlining the comprehensive nature of these grants.

Training and Preparedness

In addition to equipment, the VFA grants will also support specific types of firefighter training, ensuring that not only do the departments have the tools they need, but also the knowledge and training to use them effectively. The 2023 VFA grant recipients include fire departments across the state, each with their individual grant amounts and total costs of their respective projects.

A recent study focusing on the United States’ northern Rocky Mountains between 2008 and 2013 found that housing density and calendar dates, along with land jurisdiction, were strongly associated with full suppression of wildfires. The study further stressed the importance of socioeconomic, environmental, and fire behavior variables in deciding the method of suppression, highlighting the urgency and necessity of these VFA grants.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

