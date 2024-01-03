Maryland Braces for the First Major Nor’easter of 2024

Bracing for the first major nor’easter of 2024, Maryland State Highway and road crews are in full preparation mode. This storm, predicted to be the first significant snowfall event in two years for several cities along the East Coast, is expected to disrupt weekend travel across the region. Baltimore, in particular, is poised for its first substantial winter storm of the season.

Preparation Amid Uncertainty

Despite the looming storm, officials have declared that roads will not be pre-treated for snow if the storm commences with rain. The rationale behind this decision is the belief that rain would wash away any pre-treatment, rendering it ineffective in combating the ensuing snowfall. As such, the crews focus on ensuring that all necessary equipment is primed and operational, ready to respond when the storm strikes.

Monitoring the Situation

With the storm still developing, its impact on the Mid-Atlantic region is anticipated to be significant. However, authorities are acutely aware that any shift in the storm’s trajectory could drastically alter the predicted conditions. Consequently, the storm’s progression is under close scrutiny, with officials prepared to adjust their strategies based on evolving circumstances.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day

Given the potential severity of this winter storm, Saturday has been designated as a “WJZ First Alert Weather Day”. This is to ensure that residents remain vigilant and are ready to take necessary precautions as the storm unfolds. As the week progresses, updates on the storm will be issued regularly, providing the public with the most current information available.