en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Maryland Braces for the First Major Nor’easter of 2024

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Maryland Braces for the First Major Nor’easter of 2024

Bracing for the first major nor’easter of 2024, Maryland State Highway and road crews are in full preparation mode. This storm, predicted to be the first significant snowfall event in two years for several cities along the East Coast, is expected to disrupt weekend travel across the region. Baltimore, in particular, is poised for its first substantial winter storm of the season.

Preparation Amid Uncertainty

Despite the looming storm, officials have declared that roads will not be pre-treated for snow if the storm commences with rain. The rationale behind this decision is the belief that rain would wash away any pre-treatment, rendering it ineffective in combating the ensuing snowfall. As such, the crews focus on ensuring that all necessary equipment is primed and operational, ready to respond when the storm strikes.

Monitoring the Situation

With the storm still developing, its impact on the Mid-Atlantic region is anticipated to be significant. However, authorities are acutely aware that any shift in the storm’s trajectory could drastically alter the predicted conditions. Consequently, the storm’s progression is under close scrutiny, with officials prepared to adjust their strategies based on evolving circumstances.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day

Given the potential severity of this winter storm, Saturday has been designated as a “WJZ First Alert Weather Day”. This is to ensure that residents remain vigilant and are ready to take necessary precautions as the storm unfolds. As the week progresses, updates on the storm will be issued regularly, providing the public with the most current information available.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
1 min ago
Norfolk City Council Pursues RAISE Grant for Infrastructure Improvement
The Norfolk City Council has taken a major step towards infrastructure advancement by engaging Olsson Inc. to aid in the process of applying for a RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant. The grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, could channel up to $150 billion annually over five years to community-based
Norfolk City Council Pursues RAISE Grant for Infrastructure Improvement
Bombay High Court's Final Warning on NH66 Widening: Complete by 2024 or Face Consequences
18 mins ago
Bombay High Court's Final Warning on NH66 Widening: Complete by 2024 or Face Consequences
Record Low Flight Cancellations in U.S. Signal Improved Air Travel Reliability
25 mins ago
Record Low Flight Cancellations in U.S. Signal Improved Air Travel Reliability
Amtrak's Bold Step Toward Modernization: Significant Investment to Revamp Long Distance Fleet
8 mins ago
Amtrak's Bold Step Toward Modernization: Significant Investment to Revamp Long Distance Fleet
Delay in Implementation of New System Hampers U.S. Military Relocations
12 mins ago
Delay in Implementation of New System Hampers U.S. Military Relocations
Caltrain Collides with Vehicle in Burlingame: Raising Safety Concerns
13 mins ago
Caltrain Collides with Vehicle in Burlingame: Raising Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
24 seconds
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
33 seconds
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
35 seconds
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
38 seconds
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
Love Transcends Rivalry: Football Fans Celebrate Wedding at U.S. Bank Stadium
43 seconds
Love Transcends Rivalry: Football Fans Celebrate Wedding at U.S. Bank Stadium
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
1 min
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
2 mins
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
2 mins
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
Sierra Leone's Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent
2 mins
Sierra Leone's Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
3 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app