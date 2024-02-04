Maryland Basks in Sunny Weather and Above-Average Temperatures

Amid the winter season, Maryland residents are cherishing a respite from the chilly doldrums, relishing the gift of clear skies, warm sunshine, and above-average temperatures. Tony Pann, a renowned meteorologist, has given an optimistic weather forecast for the start of the month, promising more days of pleasant weather to bask in.

Surpassing Seasonal Norms

The mercury climbed to a comforting 51 degrees at BWI airport, outstripping the average high of 40 degrees typical for this time of the year. Despite the clear and dry conditions, the atmospheric setup is such that temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s overnight. Current readings in various locations such as Woodbine, Chestertown, and Port Deposit hover in the low to mid-40s.

Storm Systems Avoid Maryland

While Marylanders are enjoying the calm weather, a contrasting scene unfolds in the Midwest where a storm system is spawning showers, thunderstorms, and snow around the Denver area. However, the system is foreseen to pass south of Maryland, thereby maintaining the dry conditions for the state until the end of the week.

Upcoming Pleasant Weather

Looking forward, the forecast paints a picture of a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s for the coming days. A weak system might usher in a few showers on Friday and Saturday, but the weekend and the subsequent days are expected to be favorable for outdoor activities. Light winds, mostly sunny conditions, overnight lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, and daytime highs potentially reaching the 50s towards the end of the week contribute to the overall pleasant atmosphere.

Moving beyond the immediate week, the long-term outlook for February 10 - February 16 indicates above-normal temperatures and slightly above-normal precipitation. Despite the potential for increased clouds on Monday and Tuesday, Marylanders can look forward to mostly sunny and mild weather throughout the week. As for the latter part of the month, there might be a transition to stormier weather, but until then, the enjoyment of this break from winter continues unabated.