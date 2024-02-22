Mary Timony Roars Again: 'Untame the Tiger' Unveiled After Nearly Two Decades

As the first chords of 'Untame the Tiger' resonate through the speakers, it's clear that Mary Timony, formerly of Wild Flag and Ex Hex, has not only returned to the music scene but has done so with a roar that's impossible to ignore. This album marks her first solo venture in nearly two decades, a period filled with both personal tribulations and artistic exploration. Through the weaving of her guitar strings, Timony tells a tale of resilience, mourning, and ultimately, rebirth.

A Journey Through Sound and Soul

Teaming up with talents like Joe Wong, David Kane, Betsy Wright, Dave Mattacks, and the legendary Dave Fridmann, Timony dives deep into her musical roots, drawing inspiration from '60s/'70s British folk and prog rock. The album's intricate compositions reflect her personal journey through the dual valleys of losing her parents and navigating the aftermath of a significant romantic breakup. The result is a tapestry of sound that's both intimate and expansive, inviting listeners into the depths of Timony's soul. The reviews commend 'Untame the Tiger' for its emotional rawness, seamlessly blending prog and Brit folk influences into a narrative that's as compelling as it is melodic.

Top 10 Prog & Brit Folk Jams

Timony's affinity for the genre is further showcased in her 'Top 10 Prog & Brit Folk Jams' list, a collection that's as eclectic as her own album. Featuring legends like Shirley Collins, Jethro Tull, and King Crimson, the list is accompanied by Timony's personal commentary on each song, offering insights into her inspirations and the soundtrack of her life's most pivotal moments. This musical lineage not only influenced 'Untame the Tiger' but also serves as a bridge connecting Timony to the artists who've shaped her sound and sensibility.

A Tour of Reconnection and Rediscovery

With the album's release, Timony is set to embark on a tour that kicks off in Baltimore, weaving its way through the U.S. with a notable stop at NYC's Bowery Ballroom. This tour isn't just a series of concerts; it's an opportunity for reconnection and rediscovery. For Timony, it's a chance to share her latest evolution with fans old and new, bringing the themes of 'Untame the Tiger' to life on stage. As she traverses the country, audiences will witness the power of music to heal, transform, and untame the spirit within us all.

The album, detailed in its Wikipedia page, has been met with acclaim, its Metacritic score of 76 out of 100 underscoring the positive reception from critics and fans alike. The praise for Timony's ability to blend diverse influences into a cohesive and impactful narrative is a testament to her mastery over her craft. 'Untame the Tiger' is not just an album; it's a journey through the heart of an artist who has faced the abyss and emerged with a story to tell—a story that resonates with the resilience and beauty of the human spirit.