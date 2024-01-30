Mary Rooke Discusses 'Rigged' Documentary and Media's Role in Election Integrity

In a recent episode of the 'Truth Be Told' podcast, Mary Rooke, distinguished columnist for the Daily Caller, sat down with host Booker Scott to discuss 'Rigged', a hard-hitting documentary produced by the Daily Caller. The documentary takes an in-depth look into the labyrinth of America's election process, tracing its history and the manifold issues that have plagued it over the past hundred years, with particular emphasis on the 2020 elections.

Media's Role in Election Integrity

Rooke underscored the role of the corporate media in disseminating disinformation that has the potential to undermine the credibility of elections. One such example is the Hunter Biden laptop story, which was initially dismissed by many in the media and certain government figures as a concoction of Russian disinformation. The reluctance of the media to acknowledge their error, according to Rooke, has far-reaching implications for the credibility of the press and the integrity of elections.

'Rigged' - A Deep Dive Into Election Policies

'Rigged' delves into the minutiae of election policies and procedures, shedding light on the importance of funding and the messaging surrounding voting. Its principal aim is to underscore the necessity of a 'free and fair press' in ensuring the proper functioning of the election process. The documentary seeks to offer a comprehensive understanding of past election issues and highlight the urgency of addressing them.

Impact of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

The 'Hunter Biden laptop story' has had a significant impact on the public's perception of the media's role in election coverage. President Joe Biden's latest appointment to his Intelligence Advisory Board, Jeremy Bash, was among several former intelligence officials who claimed that the laptop story was part of a Russian disinformation operation. Statements from Bash, suggesting the laptop story was Russian disinformation, and a cyber forensics expert's examination of the laptop, concluding that Hunter Biden was the sole individual responsible for the activity on the hard drive, have further stoked the public's concern about media's role in shaping the narrative of elections.