Mary Moriarty’s Progressive Approach to Youth Justice: Rehabilitation Over Punishment

Rooted in evidence-based rationale and supported by criminologists, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is championing a fresh approach to youth justice that emphasizes on rehabilitation over punishment. This distinct method, although criticized by local media, is designed to align with the principles employed by many Western countries and treat young individuals in a manner that acknowledges their developmental stage.

Science-Backed Approach to Youth Justice

Central to Moriarty’s strategy is a comprehensive understanding that young individuals are still in a phase of significant brain development that extends until about age 25. This development plays a crucial role in decision-making abilities, and research indicates that incarceration often obstructs the progression of psychosocial maturity. The inevitable result is an increased likelihood of recidivism, a cycle that Moriarty aims to break with her trauma-informed and rehabilitation-centric approach.

Comparative View: Western Countries Versus U.S.

When we turn our gaze to Western countries that have adopted similar methods, a stark contrast in youth recidivism rates becomes clear. These nations register significantly lower rates compared to the high figures in the U.S., a country where youth are incarcerated more frequently and for longer durations. The Star Tribune may condemn this shift in focus from punishment to rehabilitation, but the data speaks volumes of its potential efficacy.

Enhancing Community Safety: The Ultimate Goal

While some resistance may stem from the severity of certain crimes committed by youths, evidence consistently indicates that long-term incarceration does not necessarily translate into increased safety. As County Attorney, Moriarty is entrusted with the responsibility of implementing strategies that are proven to enhance community safety. This is precisely what she is striving to accomplish with her progressive approach to youth justice, an approach that could potentially lead to better public safety outcomes.