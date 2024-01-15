en English
Automotive

Mary Barra’s 10-Year Tenure at GM: Triumphs and Challenges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
As Mary Barra celebrates her 10th year as CEO of General Motors (GM), she finds herself facing a pivotal period in both the company’s trajectory and her own legacy. Being the first female leader of a major automaker, Barra has steered GM through significant crises, achieving record profits and instigating profound cultural changes within the company. Under her stewardship, GM consistently outpaced Wall Street’s earnings forecasts, and Barra herself has garnered recognition as one of the globe’s most influential business leaders.

GM’s Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Endeavors

However, GM’s recent ventures into the realms of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) have encountered various setbacks. The company’s rollout of EVs and the subsequent demand for them have been slower than initially anticipated. Furthermore, Cruise, a majority-owned subsidiary of GM that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, is currently in crisis mode.

GM’s Future Financial Targets

Despite these adversities, General Motors has set ambitious financial targets for 2025 and 2030, which include doubling its revenue by the end of 2030. While the automaker plans to shift its focus to achieve these goals, it has yet to detail how it intends to do so without relying on previous growth drivers.

Investor Confidence and EV Rollout Challenges

GM’s stock has seen a decline during Barra’s tenure, evidenced by investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway divesting all its GM shares in the third quarter of 2023. The company’s ambition to be a frontrunner in the EV market, backed by its Ultium EV architecture and substantial investments, has been hampered by production delays. Furthermore, sales of GM’s latest EV model, the Chevy Blazer EV, have been paused due to software issues. Last year, GM’s EV sales made up only 2.9% of its total sales, ranking it third behind Tesla and Hyundai Motor. The company has since discontinued its Chevrolet Bolt models, and the anticipated widespread consumer demand for EVs has yet to materialize. However, GM remains committed to its electrification objectives, having announced plans in 2021 to exclusively offer EVs by 2035.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

