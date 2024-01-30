'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Celebrates Season Two with Roller Skating Premiere

The animated series 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' rolled into its second season with a fun-filled premiere event at the Cascade Family Skating rink in Atlanta. The rink was transformed into a vibrant celebration of the show's community spirit and lively energy.

Immersive Experience for Guests

The premiere echoed the essence of the show, offering guests an immersive experience with activities like roller skating, face painting, and dancing. The event was attended by the series' stars, the creative team, and other special guests, all reveling in the jubilant atmosphere.

A Diverse and Inclusive Show

Diamond White, the voice actress for the main character Lunella Lafayette, expressed her joy in being part of a show that is beautiful, colorful, diverse, and inclusive. White noted that the show is something she wished for as a young girl, highlighting the series' potential to inspire future generations.

Challenging Villains and Musical Adventures

Executive producer Steve Loter teased the upcoming season, noting that the villains are more challenging now that Lunella has embraced her role as Moon Girl. Libe Barer, the voice of Casey, highlighted new musical numbers and adventures in the series. Co-executive producer Rodney Clouden emphasized the community focus of the event, mirroring the series where Lunella's family owns a roller skating rink.

The Emmy® Award-winning animated series 'Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney XD on February 2, and will be available for streaming on Disney+ the following day, letting fans embark on a new season of adventures with Lunella and her dinosaur companion.