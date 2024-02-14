Marvel's Fantastic Four: Cast Revealed and Phase 6 Expectations

Marvel's Phase 6 is approaching, and the Fantastic Four are set to lead the charge. While the ongoing US writers' strike has caused delays in Phase 5 productions, including Thunderbolts and Blade, Marvel has confirmed that the Fantastic Four will still initiate Phase 6 as planned.

Valentine's Day Surprise: The Fantastic Four Cast Revealed

On February 14th, Marvel Studios announced the official cast for the Fantastic Four movie, scheduled for a 2025 release. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this news, and the Valentine's Day reveal has sparked excitement across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) community.

Meet Your Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal, best known for his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, will be portraying Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby, star of the Mission: Impossible and Fast & Furious franchises, is set to play Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn, who gained fame through Stranger Things, will bring Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, to life.

Rounding out the team is Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who has previously appeared in the MCU's The Punisher series. Moss-Bachrach will take on the role of Ben Grimm, the Thing.

Phase 6: What We Know So Far

The Fantastic Four movie is set to release on July 25, 2025, following some adjustments to Marvel's release calendar due to the writers' strike. Despite the delays in Phase 5, Marvel remains committed to delivering an exciting conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.

After the Fantastic Four, fans can look forward to two Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty (May 1, 2026) and Secret Wars (May 7, 2027). Additionally, Marvel has reserved three dates in 2026 for untitled projects, suggesting a total of six movies in Phase 6.

Details about the Fantastic Four movie, such as the main villain and potential appearances in other projects, remain under wraps. However, with the cast now revealed, anticipation for Marvel's First Family's MCU debut is at an all-time high.

As we eagerly await the start of Phase 6, let the countdown to the Fantastic Four's 2025 release begin!