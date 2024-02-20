Marvel's Earth-65 Shocker: Rick Jones Morphs into Hulk, Unveiling a Sinister Bruce Banner Plot in Spider-Gwen Smash 3

In a stunning twist that shakes the very foundation of the Marvel Universe, Spider-Gwen Smash 3 introduces a new Hulk on Earth-65, with Rick Jones taking on the mantle in a narrative fraught with betrayal, manipulation, and unforeseen alliances. This gripping storyline not only redefines the character dynamics we've come to know but also presents a version of Bruce Banner that veers into the dark, unveiling a sinister plot that could have far-reaching implications.

A New Hulk Emerges

The latest installment in the Spider-Gwen Smash series reveals that Earth-65's Hulk is not the familiar Bruce Banner, but rather Rick Jones, a character historically intertwined with the Hulk's legacy. This shocking revelation comes as Jones falls victim to an insidious scheme by an alternate version of Bruce Banner. Banner, a figure of scientific genius turned malevolence, manipulates Jones into becoming the Hulk, setting the stage for a tale of deception and power run amok. The narrative delves deep into the psyche of Rick Jones, exploring his tumultuous journey from ally to unwitting antagonist under Banner's control.

Web of Deceit

The complexities of the story further unravel as this new Hulk, under the villainous influence of Banner, kidnaps Lila Cheney, propelling Spider-Gwen, Dazzler, Mary Jane, and others into a desperate pursuit to thwart Banner's plans. As tensions escalate, the comic deftly navigates the intricate relationships between characters, particularly the strained ties between Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy. The plot thickens with the introduction of a new Carnage, revealing Mary Jane as its latest host. This unexpected turn of events not only heightens the emotional stakes but also complicates the group's dynamics, especially between Mary Jane and Gwen, adding layers to their already complex relationship.

The Mastermind Unveiled

At the heart of this convoluted tale lies Bruce Banner of Earth-65, the architect of the chaos that unfolds. Unlike his Earth-616 counterpart, this Banner harbors a dark vision, leveraging his intellect for nefarious purposes. By transforming Rick Jones into the Hulk and orchestrating the events leading to Mary Jane becoming Carnage, Banner emerges as a formidable antagonist whose actions prompt a reevaluation of his character across the Marvel multiverse. The comic meticulously pieces together the motivations driving this version of Banner, painting a portrait of a man whose brilliance is eclipsed by his ambition, ultimately leading to his descent into villainy.

The narrative of Spider-Gwen Smash 3, while rich with action and superheroics, is fundamentally a story about manipulation, identity, and the consequences of unchecked power. It challenges the notion of heroism and villainy, presenting a world where the lines between friend and foe blur. As the series progresses, readers are left to ponder the true cost of power and the lengths to which one might go to achieve their desires. In the end, the saga of Rick Jones as the new Hulk on Earth-65 serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the enduring complexities that lie at the heart of the Marvel Universe.