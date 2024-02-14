Marvel's Blood Hunters: A Chilling Tale of Survival and Unexpected Alliances

Marvel Unveils the Blood Hunters: A Vampire Onslaught Unlike Any Other

A Dark Tide Rises: The Blood Hunters

February 14, 2024 - Marvel Comics has just announced the debut of a thrilling new limited series, Blood Hunters, as part of the much-anticipated Blood Hunt event. The series will feature fan-favorite characters Hawkeye, Man-Wolf, and Dagger, as they navigate a world overrun by vampires. Writers Mark Russell, Christos Gage, and Erica Schultz alongside artists Bob Quinn, Javier Garròn, and Bernard Chang have joined forces to bring this chilling tale to life.

Dagger's Crusade: Assembling the Fang Hunters

In the midst of the vampire invasion, Dagger takes the lead in assembling a formidable team of fang hunters to combat the blood-sucking undead. The first issue of Blood Hunters, set to release on May 8th, will spotlight Dagger's mission to rally her allies and protect the Marvel Universe from the looming threat.

Midnight Sons and Dracula: Unexpected Alliances

As part of the Blood Hunt event, Marvel has also announced the release of Marvel's Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt. This three-issue tie-in series will feature iconic characters such as Blade, Johnny Blaze, and Victoria Montesi. Acclaimed writer Bryan Hill and artist Germán Peralta will bring the tale of the Midnight Sons as they confront a shocking threat, potentially requiring the sacrifice of one of their own.

In another surprising turn of events, Dracula and Blade's daughter, Brielle Brooks/Bloodline, will form an unlikely alliance in the limited series Dracula: Blood Hunt. Written by Danny Lore and illustrated by Vincenzo Carratù, the series will explore the brief alignment of interests between Dracula and the legendary vampire hunter's family.

As the Blood Hunt event unfolds, readers can expect a gripping narrative filled with action, suspense, and unexpected twists. Marvel Comics continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, delving into the complexities of human endurance and hope in the face of darkness.

