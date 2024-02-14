Marvel Studios Unveils Fantastic Four Cast for Highly-Anticipated Reboot

In a highly anticipated announcement, Marvel Studios has unveiled the cast for their upcoming blockbuster, "The Fantastic Four." Scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, this major reboot marks Marvel's reacquisition of the IP from 20th Century Fox following Disney's purchase.

A Stellar Cast for a Fantastic Team

The star-studded lineup includes Pedro Pascal as the brilliant scientist Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby will portray Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn, fresh off his success in "Stranger Things," will bring Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, to life. Rounding off the quartet is Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, the ever-loving Thing.

A New Era for the Fantastic Four

Directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on "WandaVision," the film promises to breathe new life into the franchise. Contrary to popular rumors, Jodie Comer will not be playing Sue Storm, and John Krasinski will not reprise his role as Reed Richards from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Instead, Marvel Studios is paving its own path with this fresh and exciting cast.

Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Fantastic Four's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe signals the beginning of Phase 6. This iconic superhero team, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, is expected to play a pivotal role in the future of the MCU. While details about the film's plot remain under wraps, fans are eagerly speculating about how these beloved characters will shape the Marvel universe moving forward.

With the release date pushed back from May 2025 to accommodate for strikes, anticipation continues to build for Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four." As the countdown to July 25, 2025 begins, audiences worldwide eagerly await the chance to embark on a fantastic new adventure with this legendary superhero team.