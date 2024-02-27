Marvel Legends Unveils Captain America: Symbol of Truth Figure, Exclusive to Target

Marking a significant addition to Marvel's esteemed collectible lineup, the Marvel Legends Series announces the release of the new Captain America: Symbol of Truth figure, inspired by Sam Wilson's portrayal in Marvel Comics. This highly anticipated figure, set for a summer 2024 release, will be available exclusively at Target for pre-order starting February 28th at 9AM ET, priced at approximately $34.99.

Revolutionizing Collectibles: Sam Wilson as Captain America

Inspired by the compelling narrative where Sam Wilson, formerly known as Falcon, takes on the mantle of Captain America, this figure represents a significant moment in Marvel's history. The design intricately combines Wilson's iconic shield with his wings, emphasizing his dual identity and the responsibilities it entails. Announced during the recent Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream, the figure is designed for fans aged 4 and up, featuring over 20 points of articulation, including fully poseable wings. The attention to detail extends to six comic-inspired accessories, such as alternate hands and a shield, enhancing the collectible's appeal.

Exclusive Availability and Anticipation

Exclusive to Target, the Captain America: Symbol of Truth figure's pre-order launch is highly anticipated by Marvel fans and collectors alike. Starting February 28th at 9AM ET, enthusiasts have the opportunity to secure this exclusive piece, adding a unique element to their Marvel Legends collection. The figure's availability at Target underscores the retailer's commitment to offering exclusive, sought-after collectibles, with Hasbro's Dan Yun confirming the pre-order details through a recent announcement. Additionally, the figure will also be available at TRU stores in Canada this Spring, further expanding its reach to avid collectors.

Continuing Marvel's Legacy

This release is more than just a new figure; it's a continuation of Marvel's 80-year legacy of creating memorable and impactful collectibles that resonate with fans worldwide. The Captain America: Symbol of Truth figure celebrates the evolution of a beloved character and the storytelling prowess of Marvel Comics. As fans and collectors eagerly await the summer 2024 release, the figure stands as a testament to Marvel's enduring influence in both the realms of comic books and collectibles. For more details on the pre-order and figure specifications, visit the official announcement page.

As Marvel continues to expand its universe and explore new horizons, collectibles like the Captain America: Symbol of Truth figure play a crucial role in connecting fans to the stories and characters they love. This release not only honors Sam Wilson's journey as Captain America but also celebrates the fans and collectors who have supported Marvel's legacy throughout the decades. With its intricate design, exclusive availability, and deep narrative significance, the Captain America: Symbol of Truth figure is poised to become a cherished addition to any Marvel Legends collection.