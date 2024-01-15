en English
Martin Luther King Jr.’s Unfulfilled Soviet Sojourn: A Historical Letter Up for Sale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:55 am EST
Martin Luther King Jr.’s Unfulfilled Soviet Sojourn: A Historical Letter Up for Sale

In a riveting revelation, a historical letter penned by Martin Luther King Jr. has surfaced in the marketplace. This rare piece of correspondence, written shortly after King’s near-fatal stabbing incident in Harlem, is now up for sale. The letter, addressed to the National Council of Churches in 1958, offers a glimpse into King’s planned but ultimately canceled trip to the Soviet Union.

King’s Unfulfilled Soviet Sojourn

The civil rights leader had intended to visit the USSR as a part of his return journey from India. In the letter, King meticulously detailed his rationale for this proposed trip. He outlined six compelling objectives, which included investigating the persistence of religious faith among Soviet citizens in the face of the USSR’s state-endorsed atheism. King also sought to understand how Soviet policies impacted its minorities. He specifically mentioned his intention to meet with the Baptist community in the country.

The Cost of the Historical Journey

The letter provides an interesting detail – King estimated the daily cost of the trip to be $35. In contemporary terms, this would equate to roughly $370. The civil rights champion was not only a visionary but also a pragmatic planner.

A Decision Guided by Prudence

Despite his well-thought-out itinerary, King eventually decided against the trip. The concern that his visit might be misconstrued as a political statement held him back. As a man of peace, he chose to avoid any potential misinterpretation that could harm his cause.

The letter, held by a private collector for numerous years, is now being offered by Moments In Time for a whopping $54,000. This price tag reflects not just the historical value of the piece but the timeless relevance of the man who wrote it.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

