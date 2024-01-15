en English
Martin Luther King Jr.’s First Sit-In: A Defining Moment in the Fight Against Racial Discrimination

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Martin Luther King Jr.'s First Sit-In: A Defining Moment in the Fight Against Racial Discrimination

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a central figure in the American civil rights movement, initiated his first formal sit-in on June 11, 1950, in Maple Shade, New Jersey. This event, taking place at Mary’s Cafe, marked not only King’s inaugural protest against racial discrimination but also his first legal action against such injustices.

First Act of Resistance

King and his friends were denied service at the cafe solely because of their race. When they insisted on being served, the cafe’s operator, Ernest Nichols, responded by firing a gun into the air. Nichols was subsequently arrested and charged, although the charges were dropped due to a lack of witness testimony.

A Snapshot of Discrimination

This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the pervasive discrimination present in New Jersey during that time, challenging the common perception that such acts of segregation were exclusive to the southern states under Jim Crow laws. At the time of the protest, King was attending a seminary in Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia.

King’s Legacy in New Jersey

Beyond this, King had a history of visits to New Jersey to propagate his message of civil rights and human dignity, with speeches delivered in Montclair, Jersey City, and Paterson. His last northern city speech before his assassination on April 4, 1968, was in Paterson, where he advocated for his Poor People’s Campaign.

Fast-forward to today, the fight against racial discrimination continues. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is currently investigating several schools and universities across the country for alleged racial discrimination. These investigations remind us that King’s struggle for equality and human dignity continues, underlining the pressing need to uphold his legacy and continue the fight for justice and equality.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

