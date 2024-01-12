en English
Business

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Impact on Service and Business Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Impact on Service and Business Operations

As the United States honors the legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the landscape of service operations sees a significant reshaping. The federal holiday, celebrated on the third Monday of January, brings with it alterations in the functioning of various businesses and services, with many observing closures in commemoration.

Postal and Delivery Services

The United States Postal Service (USPS) and UPS have announced a pause to their regular mail deliveries and pickups. However, it’s worth noting that some UPS stores may continue operations, and the UPS Express Critical service remains unaffected. FedEx, on the other hand, plans to maintain open services, albeit with potential modifications to accommodate the holiday.

Financial Institutions and Markets

With the Federal Reserve observing the closure, a ripple effect is seen across the banking sector. Major banks including Bank of America, Chase, CitiBank, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank have followed suit, prompting customers to verify holiday operations with their local branches. Equity traders will also observe a day of rest, as financial markets including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq remain shut.

Retail and Grocery Stores

Despite the closures, most grocery stores and major retail chains such as Walmart and Target will keep their doors open, albeit with potential changes in hours at some locations. Wholesale giant Costco also confirms its operations during the holiday.

Local Government Services

Local government offices nationwide will be closed, impacting services like trash collection in certain areas. However, emergency services remain available, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of residents during the holiday. Residents are encouraged to verify the operational hours of individual locations during Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

