Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2024: Honoring a Legacy of Civil Rights and Service

On the 15th of January 2024, the United States commemorates the birthday of civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, Jr. The date coincides with King’s actual birthday, marking the significance of this federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January each year. This occasion honors not only the life and contributions of Dr. King but also the history of the civil rights movement in the United States, while promoting the spirit of volunteerism within communities.

A Day of Remembrance and Service

King’s teachings emphasized social justice and the Day of Service, nestled within this holiday, encourages all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities, reflecting these principles. Across the nation, cities and local communities host ceremonies and volunteer events, championing meaningful change within their respective localities. Despite the closures of many public services, this day sees the activation of a national spirit of service and unity.

Observing MLK Day: What’s Open, What’s Closed?

Major US retailers and grocers, including Target, Walmart, and Kroger, as well as wholesale retailers like Costco and Sam’s Club, will remain open. Many major restaurant chains will also operate, though hours may vary by location. Nature lovers can enjoy free admission to US National Parks, one of six free entrance days offered throughout 2024.

However, the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail, and UPS will offer limited services, with only its Express Critical shipping functioning. FedEx will operate, albeit with some modified services. Nonessential government services like the DMV, libraries, and city offices will be closed. Financial markets, including Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, will not be trading, and most banks will be closed. Although, online banking and ATMs will remain accessible.

The Journey to Recognition

The proposal for a federal holiday in King’s honor was first introduced by US Rep. John Conyers just days after King’s assassination in 1968. However, the first national celebration did not occur until 1986 – a testament to the struggle for recognition and acceptance. The timeline of this holiday’s adoption is a reflection of the very issues King fought against. New Hampshire was the last state to recognize the holiday in 1999, making it a truly national observance. The journey to this acknowledgment is a potent reminder of the enduring relevance of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s message of equality and justice.