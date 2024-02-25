Martha Lord Kneen: A Legacy of Community Service and Creativity in Lyme

On a quiet day in February, the small town of Lyme lost a beloved resident, Martha Lord Kneen, at the age of 87. Born into the Lord family in 1936, Martha's life was a tapestry of community service, creative passions, and a legacy of love and generosity that touched everyone she met. From her award-winning quilts to the sock monkeys and bunnies she crafted for both loved ones and strangers, Martha's story is a testament to a life well-lived, dedicated to others, and enriched by personal hobbies.

Advertisment

A Life Dedicated to Service and Creativity

Martha's commitment to her community was evident through her support of the Lyme Fire Company and Ambulance Association. Her involvement went beyond mere participation; she was a pillar of support, always ready to lend a helping hand or contribute to the organization's needs. Her passion for quilting not only brought her personal joy but also blue ribbons from the Hamburg Fair, showcasing her talent and dedication to her craft.

Yet, it was perhaps her sock monkeys and bunnies that most vividly illustrated Martha's generous spirit. These creations, often given away at local restaurants like the Hideaway and Sapore's in Old Lyme, were more than just gifts; they were symbols of Martha's desire to spread joy and warmth to others. Her legacy is one of creativity fueled by a love for her community and the simple pleasure of making others smile.

Advertisment

Remembering Martha: A Family's Legacy and Community's Loss

Martha's family, including her children Susan Kneen Way and Frank Kneen, her siblings Hercy Lord, Debra Costello, and William Lord, along with grandchildren, a great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews, mourn her passing but celebrate the indelible mark she left on their lives and the community at large. Her husband, Frank Kneen, predeceased her, leaving Martha to carry on their shared legacy of kindness and community service.

The memorial service held at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home provided a space for both reflection and celebration of Martha's life. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to causes close to Martha's heart, including any animal rescue, the Lyme Ambulance Association, the Lyme Fire Company, or Masonicare Hospice. This gesture reflects Martha's lifelong commitment to giving and supporting those in need, be they two-legged or four.

Advertisment

A Legacy Beyond Lyme

While Martha's story is deeply rooted in Lyme, her impact transcends geographical boundaries. Her quilts, sock monkeys, and bunnies, scattered across homes and hearts, serve as reminders of her creativity, generosity, and unwavering spirit. Martha Lord Kneen's legacy is not just in the objects she created or the organizations she supported; it's in the countless lives she touched, the smiles she brought to faces, and the example she set for living a life of purpose and passion.

As Lyme continues to remember Martha, her story serves as a beacon of what it means to live a life dedicated to others while nurturing one's passions. Martha Lord Kneen's life reminds us that you don't need to change the world on a grand scale; sometimes, making a small corner of it a little warmer, a little kinder, and a little more colorful is enough.