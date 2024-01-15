Marshall Wolf Automation's CEO Tina Hueppe to Join AHTD Board of Directors

Marshall Wolf Automation's President and CEO, Tina Hueppe, has made her mark in the automation industry once again as she is set to join the board of directors of the Association for High Technology Distribution (AHTD) for the 2023-2024 term. AHTD is a notable name in the North American landscape that has been dedicated to bolstering the success of automation service providers and manufacturers.

Advertisment

Hueppe's Association with AHTD

Marshall Wolf Automation became a member of AHTD in 2021, marking the commencement of Hueppe's association with the organization. Her initial interaction with AHTD was highly fruitful, emphasizing the value of networking and the exchange of industry best practices. Her insights and contributions were well received, shaping a positive experience that has now led to her taking on a leadership role.

Pioneering Diversity in Automation

Advertisment

In addition to her inclusion in the board of directors, Hueppe is poised to chair the Women in Automation Steering Committee in 2024. This role reflects her dedication to championing diversity and inclusion in the automation sector, paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive industry landscape.

Hueppe's Impact on Marshall Wolf Automation

Since joining Marshall Wolf Automation in 2008, Hueppe has been a significant force in shaping the company's trajectory. Her strategic decision-making and ability to adapt in challenging times, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has propelled the company towards continued growth. AHTD expressed confidence in Hueppe's distinct perspective, expertise, and unwavering dedication to excellence, believing these traits will be of great value to the association.