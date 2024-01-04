en English
Disaster

Marshall Fire Survivors Face New Disasters Due to Subcontractor’s Negligence

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Marshall Fire Survivors Face New Disasters Due to Subcontractor’s Negligence

Facing the aftermath of the devastating Marshall Fire, Shaun Howe began to rebuild her life, piecing together the fragments of her burnt home. Her journey to recovery, however, faced a significant setback due to the negligence of a subcontractor, Advanced Underground, who hit an underground power line, causing a fire. The incident, resulting in an $8,000 damage to her home and her neighbor’s, both survivors of the Marshall Fire, shed light on the subcontractor’s questionable practices and the pressing need for stronger oversight.

Subcontractor’s Negligence Sparks New Disaster

Advanced Underground, a subcontractor working for CenturyLink, now known as Lumen, was laying fiber optic cable when they struck an underground power line. This incident wasn’t their first brush with such an error. They had hit another underground line previously, despite explicit warnings from Xcel Energy to properly locate the lines. The power surge from the second incident inflicted significant damage, highlighting Advanced Underground’s negligence and disregard for safety measures.

Initial Admission of Fault Turns into a Buck-Passing Blame Game

Following the incident, Advanced Underground initially admitted fault. However, they soon backtracked, advising Howe and her neighbor to file homeowners’ insurance claims, claiming the lines were not properly located. This shift in stance raised questions about the company’s accountability and their willingness to take responsibility for their actions.

City Intervenes and Residents Receive Compensation

Upon contact from CBS News Colorado, the city of Louisville’s engineer demanded Lumen to step in and address the damages caused by their subcontractor. Subsequently, Howe and her neighbor received checks for the damages inflicted on their homes. Yet, this did little to assuage concerns about Advanced Underground’s operations, as they hit yet another line shortly after, disrupting internet services.

Ongoing Measures to Prevent Further Incidents

In the wake of these incidents, the city of Louisville and Xcel Energy are working to prevent further line hits. Regular meetings with all companies involved have been initiated to reinforce safety measures and ensure proper procedures are followed. Concurrently, Xcel Energy is investigating to determine who should be held accountable for the power line hits and the damages suffered by the Marshall Fire survivors.

0
Disaster United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

