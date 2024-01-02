Marshall Avenue Flats: A Beacon of Affordable Housing in St. Paul

In a bid to alleviate the housing crunch and offer more affordable options to low-income families in St. Paul, PAK Properties and the HBG Group are partnering to create a groundbreaking 98-unit affordable housing development. The $33.4 million project, dubbed the Marshall Avenue Flats, is a testament to the public and private sector’s commitment to addressing housing disparities in the region.

The Making of Marshall Avenue Flats

The Marshall Avenue Flats, set to rise in the vicinity of Marshall Avenue and Fry Street, is a significant leap towards providing affordable and accessible housing options to the city’s residents. The development, earmarked for an empty lot next to the erstwhile Richards Gordon Elementary School, will span six stories, offering a blend of one to three-bedroom apartments. The project is tailored to cater to the needs of low-income families, with 64 units designated for households earning up to 60% of the area median income (AMI). An additional 24 units will be available for those earning up to 50% AMI, and 10 units set aside for families earning up to 30% AMI. The availability of three-bedroom options for the very poor is a rarity and a welcome addition to the city’s housing market.

Financial Backing and Strategic Location

The city of St. Paul and a slew of partners have thrown their weight behind the development. A financial support package, approved by the city council on December 13, includes conduit multi-family housing revenue bonds and loans from various sources, including the St. Paul HOME program. The project also received backing from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and a Metropolitan Council grant. The Marshall Avenue Flats, crafted by LSE Architects of Minneapolis, is not just a housing project, but a strategic solution to the city’s mixed-income housing needs. Its location along multiple transit lines promises easy access and connectivity for its future residents.

A Wider Perspective

The Marshall Avenue Flats project is part of a broader initiative to preserve or build affordable housing across Minnesota. The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency recently committed a whopping $348 million to this cause, a significant increase from $165.5 million in 2022. This investment aims to build or preserve 4,700 rental and ownership units spread across the core cities, suburbs, and outstate Minnesota, including 1,486 multifamily rentals, 1,314 ownership units, and 1,900 manufactured housing units. It is a clear indication of the state’s determination to tackle housing disparities head-on and create a more equitable housing landscape for its residents.