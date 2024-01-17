Marriott International Marks New Era with Groundbreaking of First StudioRes Hotel

On January 17, 2024, Marriott International marked a significant milestone in its business expansion with the groundbreaking of its first StudioRes-branded hotel in Fort Myers, Florida. The event, which signals a new era for the global hospitality giant, was attended by notable figures from Marriott International, Concord Hospitality, and Whitman Peterson.

Marriott's StudioRes: A New Era in Affordable Extended Stay

The StudioRes brand, which was unveiled in June 2023, represents Marriott's latest foray into the affordable midscale extended stay market in the U.S. and Canada. The brand's unique selling proposition hinges on providing modern comfort at a reasonable price to guests seeking longer stays. Fully furnished studio rooms with kitchens and queen beds, coupled with amenities such as a fitness center, laundry room, and communal spaces, constitute the core offering of StudioRes.

The Fort Myers Property: A Preview of What's to Come

The Fort Myers property, expected to open its doors in Spring 2025, is being developed by Concord Hospitality in partnership with Whitman Peterson. The hotel, spanning 54,000 square feet and encompassing 124 rooms, is projected to be Marriott's most cost-effective product to develop and build. The collaboration plans to further develop approximately 50 StudioRes properties across major U.S. cities, augmenting Marriott's already formidable presence in the hospitality industry.

Key Players at the Groundbreaking Ceremony

The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by Marriott International's Tony Capuano, President & CEO, and Liam Brown, Group President, U.S. & Canada. Representing Concord Hospitality was its CEO & President, Mark Laport, while Whitman Peterson was represented by its partners. The event was a testament to the strength of the partnership between Marriott International, Concord Hospitality, and Whitman Peterson, and their shared vision for the StudioRes brand.

With nearly 8,700 properties in its global portfolio, Marriott International continues to innovate and expand, backed by the highly awarded Marriott Bonvoy travel program. Concord Hospitality, a long-time collaborator with Marriott, operates nearly 80 properties within Marriott's portfolio and has actively contributed to the development and design standards of Marriott's hotel prototypes. Whitman Peterson, with its focus on real estate private equity investments, has invested in over 200 properties since 2010 and remains a strategic partner in this venture.