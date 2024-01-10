Marriage Licenses and Dissolutions: A Look into Marital Changes

In a significant display of transparency, official records are providing insight into the evolving marital landscape of a specific jurisdiction. The detailed list, which marks a pivotal moment in the lives of many individuals, includes both recent marriage licenses granted and marriage dissolutions.

Marriage Licenses: A Union of Hearts

In the marriage licenses section, the official record discloses the names of the parties concerned, their ages, and their respective cities of residence. In total, thirteen couples, ranging in age from 19 to 53, have been granted marriage licenses. The geographic locations of these unions span cities such as Vancouver, Battle Ground, Portland, Wilsonville, and others, painting a picture of love transcending boundaries.

Marriage Dissolutions: The End of a Chapter

On the other side of the spectrum, the marriage dissolutions section logs legal separations and decrees granted to couples. A total of nine decrees were issued, often restoring a petitioner’s previous name, signifying a return to their individual identity post-separation. Additionally, four new petitions for dissolution were filed, indicating the end of marital bonds for these couples.

Legal Separation: A Different Path

Further, the records reveal one petition for legal separation. This option, chosen by some couples as an alternative to divorce, signals a desire to live separately while remaining legally married. The inclusion of this in the official record demonstrates the diverse range of relationship dynamics within the community.

Ultimately, these records serve as a transparent window into the shifts in marital status within this jurisdiction, tracking the beginnings and endings of these deeply personal journeys.