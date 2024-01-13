Marqeta to Discuss 2023 Financial Performance in Upcoming Webcast

Modern card issuing platform leader, Marqeta, Inc., has announced a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. This anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET. The company’s CEO, Simon Khalaf, alongside CFO, Mike Milotich, will be at the helm of this call, providing valuable insights into the company’s financial standing.

Reviewing Financial Performance

A press release detailing the financial results will be disseminated after the stock market closes on the same day. This will present a comprehensive view of Marqeta’s economic trajectory throughout the year. Investors and stakeholders are keen to understand the nuances of the company’s financial performance for the year 2023, and this event promises to deliver just that.

Accessing the Webcast

Interested parties can tune into the live webcast via Marqeta’s investor relations webpage, ensuring no interested individual is left out. A replay will also be available after the event, providing a chance for those unable to attend live to catch up on the crucial discussions.

Innovations in Payment Solutions

Marqeta is renowned for its innovative payment card solutions. By leveraging its open API-powered platform, the company enables the creation of customizable and flexible payment experiences. This modern infrastructure allows clients to swiftly develop and manage card programs, handle card issuance, and take care of transaction settlements. Operating in over 40 countries worldwide, Marqeta has democratized access to card issuing technology, expediting product development through its scalable and cloud-based payment infrastructure. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta continues to make waves in the financial sector with its groundbreaking solutions.