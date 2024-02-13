Maronda Homes to Redefine Modern Living with Donovan Farms in Delaware

In the ever-evolving landscape of Delaware, Maronda Homes is set to make its mark with an ambitious mixed-use development project. Dubbed "Donovan Farms," this new community promises to redefine the concept of modern living in the region. The development, spanning 114 acres, will house 655 homes, a testament to Maronda's commitment to providing diverse housing options.

A Vision Taking Shape

Donovan Farms is more than just a housing project; it's a vision of a vibrant, sustainable community. The development will feature 255 single-family lots and 360 multi-family units, catering to a wide range of lifestyles and preferences. But that's not all. The project also includes 10 acres of commercial development and 32 acres of green space, ensuring that residents have access to essential services and the benefits of nature within their community.

A Step Towards Sustainable Living

At the heart of Donovan Farms is a commitment to sustainable living. The development will incorporate energy-efficient designs and eco-friendly practices, reflecting Maronda's dedication to creating homes that are not only comfortable but also kind to the environment. With its expansive green spaces, Donovan Farms will offer residents a chance to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors, right at their doorstep.

Pending Approvals and a Bright Future

The Donovan Farms project has already received preliminary and final plat approval from the Delaware Planning Commission. Maronda Homes is now working towards obtaining the necessary permits and approvals to begin construction. Once complete, Donovan Farms will join the ranks of other successful developments in Delaware, such as Addison Farms and Terra Alta, contributing to the region's growth and transformation.

As we stand on the brink of this exciting new development, it's clear that Donovan Farms represents more than just brick and mortar. It's a symbol of progress, a testament to Delaware's thriving real estate market, and a beacon of sustainable living. With its mix of housing options, commercial spaces, and green areas, Donovan Farms is set to become a dynamic, inclusive community where residents can live, work, and play.

