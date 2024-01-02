en English
Obituary

Marland Jeffries, Father of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Passes Away at 85

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Marland Jeffries, Father of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Passes Away at 85

Marland Jeffries, a pillar of strength and wisdom, and the father of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, has passed away at the age of 85. The news of his demise was shared by his son’s office, leaving a significant void in the lives of his loved ones and those whose lives he touched as a substance abuse counselor.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Marland Jeffries was more than just a father; he was a beacon of hope for many. His tireless work as a substance abuse counselor in a period marked by rampant drug epidemics in the 1970s and 1980s is a testament to his commitment to service. His influence on his two sons, Hakeem and Hasan Jeffries, was profound, shaping their lives and, in turn, the lives of those they serve today.

An Inspiring Legacy

Marland was an esteemed graduate of Central State University in Ohio and Columbia University in New York. His education and determination led him to become a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., further broadening his influence and impact. Hakeem Jeffries has often spoken eloquently about his parents’ influence on his commitment to public service, a testament to Marland’s lasting legacy.

A Family’s Gratitude and Request for Privacy

In addition to his son Hakeem, Marland Jeffries is survived by his other son, Hasan, a historian at Ohio State University, five grandchildren, and his brother Leonard Jeffries. The Jeffries family, while mourning the loss of their patriarch, has expressed gratitude for his full, purpose-driven life. They have requested privacy during this time of grief, a request that is well-deserved for a family that has given so much to their community.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

