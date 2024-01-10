en English
Marla Maples Refutes Affair Allegations and Hints at Supporting Trump in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
Marla Maples Refutes Affair Allegations and Hints at Supporting Trump in 2024

Marla Maples, the second wife of former US President Donald Trump, has vehemently denied allegations of infidelity with acclaimed singer Michael Bolton. The assertion followed the public surfacing of FBI files which suggested a potentially scandalous affair. Maples clarified that her relationship with Bolton was prior to her marriage to Trump and vehemently asserted her fidelity during their union.

Maples and Bolton: A Pre-Marriage Chapter

Maples’s encounter with a paparazzo at Los Angeles International Airport sparked the conversation around her relationship with Bolton. She clarified that she did date Bolton, but this was all before she tied the knot with Trump. The focus of the conversation also shifted towards Bolton’s recent health struggles. Maples expressed her heartfelt good wishes towards Bolton who recently underwent a successful surgery for brain cancer. She also extended her support to Bolton’s current girlfriend, Heather Kerzner.

Maples Stands by Trump Amidst 2024 Election Speculation

Aside from her personal life, Maples’s political leanings also became a point of discussion. The conversation hinted at her potential support for Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Despite her attempts to maintain a non-political stance, Maples expressed her profound love for the country and her belief in the dedication of the Trump family towards the nation.

Unfolding of the Alleged Affair

The discussion of the alleged affair between Maples and Bolton stems from old FBI files disclosed in 2019. These files, however, were already known to Trump who defended Maples in a 1994 Vanity Fair profile. The brief relationship with Bolton occurred during a period of separation between Trump and Maples. Trump had initiated the break up, but eventually reconciled with Maples. Their reunion culminated in marriage in December 1993, two months after the birth of their daughter, Tiffany Trump. The reunion was notably marked by their appearance together at Tiffany’s wedding in November 2022.

The allegations of the affair were primarily based on testimony from Maples’s former publicist. However, Trump was aware of the situation and accepted Maples back into his life after their period of separation.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

