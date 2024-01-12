Markets Anticipate Federal Reserve Rate Cuts Amid Economic and Geopolitical Developments

The shifting sands of economic data and the growing geopolitical tensions have led traders to anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts sooner than expected. The surprise decline in producer prices has been a key factor influencing this shift. As of Friday, there was an 80% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, a stark rise from just over 50% a week earlier.

Unexpected Inflation Challenges

A hotter than estimated reading on consumer prices has highlighted challenges for officials in controlling inflation. The geopolitical situation, particularly the escalations in the Red Sea, also looms large, potentially affecting inflation through impacts on energy costs and supply chains.

Market Reactions and Forecasts

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to 4.15%, with traders pricing in approximately 20 basis points of easing for March. The S&P 500, on the other hand, remained mostly unchanged, though it reported a weekly gain. In another significant development, Microsoft Corp leapfrogged Apple Inc to become the most valuable publicly traded company. The market also saw a slide in Bitcoin prices and a rise in oil prices following U.S.-led airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Changing Sentiments and Projections

Despite the current uncertainties, inflation has slowed since mid-2022, leading investors to expect rate reductions in 2024. Bank of America’s sentiment survey indicates a decline in expectations for hawkish surprises from the Fed. At the same time, the risk is seen to increase in other central banks. Economists are recalibrating their forecasts in light of the recent data, with some, like Barclays, predicting an earlier start to Fed easing, possibly in March instead of June.

As we move into the earnings season, investors are keen to see how companies have fared, with the expectation of a modest 1.1% average growth in S&P 500 fourth-quarter profits since last year.