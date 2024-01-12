en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Markets Anticipate Federal Reserve Rate Cuts Amid Economic and Geopolitical Developments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Markets Anticipate Federal Reserve Rate Cuts Amid Economic and Geopolitical Developments

The shifting sands of economic data and the growing geopolitical tensions have led traders to anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts sooner than expected. The surprise decline in producer prices has been a key factor influencing this shift. As of Friday, there was an 80% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, a stark rise from just over 50% a week earlier.

Unexpected Inflation Challenges

A hotter than estimated reading on consumer prices has highlighted challenges for officials in controlling inflation. The geopolitical situation, particularly the escalations in the Red Sea, also looms large, potentially affecting inflation through impacts on energy costs and supply chains.

Market Reactions and Forecasts

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to 4.15%, with traders pricing in approximately 20 basis points of easing for March. The S&P 500, on the other hand, remained mostly unchanged, though it reported a weekly gain. In another significant development, Microsoft Corp leapfrogged Apple Inc to become the most valuable publicly traded company. The market also saw a slide in Bitcoin prices and a rise in oil prices following U.S.-led airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Changing Sentiments and Projections

Despite the current uncertainties, inflation has slowed since mid-2022, leading investors to expect rate reductions in 2024. Bank of America’s sentiment survey indicates a decline in expectations for hawkish surprises from the Fed. At the same time, the risk is seen to increase in other central banks. Economists are recalibrating their forecasts in light of the recent data, with some, like Barclays, predicting an earlier start to Fed easing, possibly in March instead of June.

As we move into the earnings season, investors are keen to see how companies have fared, with the expectation of a modest 1.1% average growth in S&P 500 fourth-quarter profits since last year.

0
Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
CyrusOne Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments
CyrusOne, a Dallas-based global data center developer and operator, has made significant changes to its leadership team with the announcement of new executive appointments. The company has named Owen Morris as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jay Elms as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales, in a bid to bolster its position
CyrusOne Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments
Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar
3 mins ago
Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar
Design Thinking for Global Impact: An Interview with Karen Hold of Experience Labs
3 mins ago
Design Thinking for Global Impact: An Interview with Karen Hold of Experience Labs
Apple's Vision Pro: A New Era of Virtual Reality
51 seconds ago
Apple's Vision Pro: A New Era of Virtual Reality
Graze Inc. Relocates HQ to Plano, Texas, Prepares for Robotic Mower Launch
3 mins ago
Graze Inc. Relocates HQ to Plano, Texas, Prepares for Robotic Mower Launch
BioUrja Group Divests RiverCrest Power Holdings to Six One Commodities
3 mins ago
BioUrja Group Divests RiverCrest Power Holdings to Six One Commodities
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
46 seconds
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala
57 seconds
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
1 min
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
2 mins
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
2 mins
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
2 mins
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
3 mins
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
4 mins
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
4 mins
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app