en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Market Turbulence: Cytokinetics, Albertsons, Kroger, and Boeing Navigate Rough Waters

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:05 pm EST
Market Turbulence: Cytokinetics, Albertsons, Kroger, and Boeing Navigate Rough Waters

The biopharmaceutical company, Cytokinetics, has witnessed a substantial drop in its share prices following a Wall Street Journal report indicating that Novartis, a prominent pharmaceutical company, has chosen not to proceed with the acquisition of Cytokinetics. The withdrawal of Novartis from the deal has had a detrimental impact on Cytokinetics’ stock value.

Merger Obstacles for Grocery Chains

In another development, grocery chains Albertsons Companies and Kroger have experienced a decline in their stock prices after a Bloomberg report revealed that the Washington state attorney general plans to file a lawsuit to block the proposed merger between the two entities. The impending legal challenge casts doubts on the future of the merger and its prospective impact on the market.

Boeing’s Quality Control Under Scrutiny

Meanwhile, Boeing’s stock continues to grapple with challenges following an incident where a door plug detached from a 737 Max 9 aircraft in flight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an inquiry into Boeing’s quality control processes. This event brings up questions about Boeing’s manufacturing standards and the safety of its aircraft.

The FAA investigation aims to ascertain whether Boeing failed to guarantee that its 737 Max 9 aircraft conformed to its design and was fit for safe operation, as per FAA regulations. The incident has led to the grounding of every 737 Max 9 plane with a door plug until the FAA confirms the jets’ safety for resumption of service.

The FAA is also investigating additional issues with other Max 9 planes reported after the incident. Airlines have found loose hardware on the panel during inspections, further exacerbating concerns about Boeing’s manufacturing quality control.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has acknowledged a ‘horrible escape’ of its manufacturing and quality control processes. These developments have significantly affected Boeing’s stocks, as investors and stakeholders anxiously await the outcome of the investigations and legal actions. The full episode of Yahoo Finance Live provides expert analysis on these developments and the latest trends in the market.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
59 mins ago
Boeing Under Investigation Over Safety Concerns After Mid-Air Panel Blowout
In what is being seen as a major safety concern, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an inquiry into Boeing over an alarming incident that occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight. A panel blew out of a Boeing 737 Max 9 at an altitude of 16,000 feet, prompting immediate grounding of the aircraft for
Boeing Under Investigation Over Safety Concerns After Mid-Air Panel Blowout
Entebbe Airport Expansion and Uganda's Latest Developments
3 hours ago
Entebbe Airport Expansion and Uganda's Latest Developments
Airbus CEO Observes Boeing Grounding Amid Alaska Airplane Incident Fallout
3 hours ago
Airbus CEO Observes Boeing Grounding Amid Alaska Airplane Incident Fallout
In-flight Entertainment Scuffle Sparks Global Debate
2 hours ago
In-flight Entertainment Scuffle Sparks Global Debate
Airbus Sets New Sales Record in 2023 Amid Robust Recovery in Aviation
2 hours ago
Airbus Sets New Sales Record in 2023 Amid Robust Recovery in Aviation
FAA Investigates Boeing Following In-flight Incident
2 hours ago
FAA Investigates Boeing Following In-flight Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
2 mins
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
2 mins
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
4 mins
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
4 mins
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
6 mins
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
7 mins
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
8 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
9 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
9 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app