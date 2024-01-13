Market Anticipates Possible Federal Reserve Rate Cut Amid Easing Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions

A shift in market expectations towards the anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut as early as March has been noted following a surprising decline in producer prices, suggesting that inflationary pressures might be easing. Economic data indicating a decrease in two-year Treasury yields to 4.15% has further fueled this expectation, indicating an 80% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, a significant increase from a week ago when it stood at just over 50%.

Stability Amidst the Shifts

Despite these shifting expectations, the S&P 500 has remained stable. In a notable development, Microsoft Corp has surpassed Apple Inc to become the most valuable publicly traded company. However, the rise in geopolitical tensions, particularly the U.S. airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, has added to investor concerns.

Factors Triggering the Shift

The reduction in inflation over the last year has been credited largely to falling energy costs and improved supply chains. However, the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea poses a risk to these disinflationary trends. Consequently, investors are now less inclined to expect hawkish surprises from the Fed, while the possibility of such moves from the European Central Bank and other regions is growing. A survey by Bank of America indicates a decline in expectations for more hawkish policy moves.

Barclays Prediction and Fourth Quarter Earnings

Barclays economists have now predicted that the first Fed rate cut could occur in March rather than June. As the fourth quarter earnings season begins, there is cautious optimism in the air. Projections show a modest 1.1% growth in S&P 500 member profits, leaving room for potential positive surprises.