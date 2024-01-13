en English
Business

Market Anticipates Possible Federal Reserve Rate Cut Amid Easing Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Market Anticipates Possible Federal Reserve Rate Cut Amid Easing Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions

A shift in market expectations towards the anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate cut as early as March has been noted following a surprising decline in producer prices, suggesting that inflationary pressures might be easing. Economic data indicating a decrease in two-year Treasury yields to 4.15% has further fueled this expectation, indicating an 80% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, a significant increase from a week ago when it stood at just over 50%.

Stability Amidst the Shifts

Despite these shifting expectations, the S&P 500 has remained stable. In a notable development, Microsoft Corp has surpassed Apple Inc to become the most valuable publicly traded company. However, the rise in geopolitical tensions, particularly the U.S. airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, has added to investor concerns.

Factors Triggering the Shift

The reduction in inflation over the last year has been credited largely to falling energy costs and improved supply chains. However, the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea poses a risk to these disinflationary trends. Consequently, investors are now less inclined to expect hawkish surprises from the Fed, while the possibility of such moves from the European Central Bank and other regions is growing. A survey by Bank of America indicates a decline in expectations for more hawkish policy moves.

Barclays Prediction and Fourth Quarter Earnings

Barclays economists have now predicted that the first Fed rate cut could occur in March rather than June. As the fourth quarter earnings season begins, there is cautious optimism in the air. Projections show a modest 1.1% growth in S&P 500 member profits, leaving room for potential positive surprises.

Business Economy United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

